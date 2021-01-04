Leddy could be in line for an even bigger role with the Islanders this season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Last season Leddy only averaged 21:07 of ice time which was his lowest since the 2014-15 season, his first with the Islanders. Leddy is expected to play more minutes this season due to the loss of Johnny Boychuk and Devon Toews. With Barry Trotz, Leddy has gone from an offensive defenseman who was questionable in his own zone to a solid defender with offensive ability. In the three seasons, before Trotz arrived on Long Island, Leddy averaged almost 43 points per season but also averaged a plus/minus of minus-18, including cratering in 2017-18 with a -minus-42 rating. Under Trotz, Leddy has scored 26 and 21 points but also had a zero and minus-1 rating. The Islanders play from the goaltender on out under Trotz and Leddy has changed the way he plays the game for the better because of it.