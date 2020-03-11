Islanders' Nick Leddy: Pockets assist Tuesday
Leddy posted an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Leddy snapped a month-long point drought with his helper -- he'd come up empty in the 13 previous games. The 28-year-old defenseman has 21 points, 72 shots, 72 blocked shots and 62 hits through 60 appearances this season. It's all but certain Leddy will miss the 40-point mark for the second straight year.
