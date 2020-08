Leddy scored an empty-net goal on his only shot and added two blocks in a 4-0 win over Washington on Thursday in Game 5.

Leddy found the empty net from long range to give the Islanders a 3-0 lead with 2:13 remaining. The veteran defenseman also logged a positive plus/minus rating (plus-1) for the sixth straight game and now shares the team postseason lead in that category at plus-9.