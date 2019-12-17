Islanders' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Tuesday
Leddy (lower body) has a chance to play Tuesday versus the Predators, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz actually used the words "in the mix" to illustrate the chances of Leddy playing. It would seem that even if Leddy does not play Tuesday, then a return Thursday in Boston would be likely. Leddy is usually paired with Johnny Boychuk and while Boychuk provides more of a defensive presence, Leddy may be the Isles best defender at skating the puck out of their zone. If and when Leddy returns, Noah Dobson will be the player likely to find himself once again watching games from the press box.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.