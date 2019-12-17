Islanders' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Tuesday

Leddy (lower body) has a chance to play Tuesday versus the Predators, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz actually used the words "in the mix" to illustrate the chances of Leddy playing. It would seem that even if Leddy does not play Tuesday, then a return Thursday in Boston would be likely. Leddy is usually paired with Johnny Boychuk and while Boychuk provides more of a defensive presence, Leddy may be the Isles best defender at skating the puck out of their zone. If and when Leddy returns, Noah Dobson will be the player likely to find himself once again watching games from the press box.