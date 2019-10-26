Islanders' Nick Leddy: Racks up two goals, three points

Leddy scored two goals on three shots and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Senators on Friday. He also had two PIM and a plus-3 rating.

Leddy's first goal came on a beautiful individual rush and the second came on a penalty shot, of all things. Don't look now, but Leddy suddenly has five points (2g, 3a) in the last three games after being held off the scoresheet in each of his first six. Leddy saw his point production dip to 26 in 2018-19 after three straight 40-point seasons and it remains to be seen if he can return to those previous levels, but keep an eye on him and don't be afraid to add him in case this run continues.