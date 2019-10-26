Islanders' Nick Leddy: Racks up two goals, three points
Leddy scored two goals on three shots and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Senators on Friday. He also had two PIM and a plus-3 rating.
Leddy's first goal came on a beautiful individual rush and the second came on a penalty shot, of all things. Don't look now, but Leddy suddenly has five points (2g, 3a) in the last three games after being held off the scoresheet in each of his first six. Leddy saw his point production dip to 26 in 2018-19 after three straight 40-point seasons and it remains to be seen if he can return to those previous levels, but keep an eye on him and don't be afraid to add him in case this run continues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.