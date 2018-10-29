Islanders' Nick Leddy: Records first point of season

Leddy tallied a power-play assist Sunday in a 2-1 win over Carolina.

It took 10 games for Leddy to record his first point of the campaign. Coming off three consecutive seasons with 30 or more points, the Islanders' blueliner has gotten off to a painfully slow start in 2018-19 but he'll look to build off this performance Tuesday when New York takes on the Penguins.