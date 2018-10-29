Islanders' Nick Leddy: Records first point of season
Leddy tallied a power-play assist Sunday in a 2-1 win over Carolina.
It took 10 games for Leddy to record his first point of the campaign. Coming off three consecutive seasons with 30 or more points, the Islanders' blueliner has gotten off to a painfully slow start in 2018-19 but he'll look to build off this performance Tuesday when New York takes on the Penguins.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.