Islanders' Nick Leddy: Records two points
Leddy posted a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.
It came in a losing effort, but this was Leddy's first multi-point performance since Jan. 17, and he's also now on a modest three-game point streak. He has two goals and five points in the last six contests. However, Leddy is far behind his normal offensive pace. His shots and shooting percentage have both decreased, and he has just three goals and 24 points in 68 games this season.
