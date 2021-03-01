Leddy posted a power-play assist and two hits in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Penguins.

Leddy set up Oliver Wahlstrom for the opening tally at 19:20 of the first period. The 29-year-old Leddy finished February with nine helpers in 12 outings, a solid scoring rate for the second-pairing blueliner. He's at 14 points, 32 shots on goal, 23 hits and 19 blocked shots in 21 appearances overall. With eight of his points on the power play, Leddy has appeal for fantasy managers in need of some depth offense.