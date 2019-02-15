Islanders' Nick Leddy: Scoreless in 11 straight

Leddy hasn't registered a point in the his last 11 games for the Islanders.

What may be of bigger concern to the Islanders is that the defensive play of Leddy seems to be slipping as well. Leddy has a rating of minus-5 in his last six games and is a minus-2 overall this season in 57 games. Leddy was putrid last season with a rating of -42, but coach Barry Trotz seemed to have gotten through to Leddy this season that he must play stronger in his own end. This may be just a blip on the radar, but the play of Leddy will be worth watching as the Isles battle for first-place in the Metropolitan Division.