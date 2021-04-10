Leddy is struggling of late as he hasn't registered a point and has a rating of minus-2 in his last five games.

This is probably just a blip on the radar as Leddy has had a solid season with a goal, 24 assists, and a zero rating in 41 games. Even in this shortened season, Leddy is likely to post the most helpers since he had 42 during the 2017-18 campaign. Leddy has been paired with Scotty Mayfield for most of the season, which isn't likely to change as the season winds down.