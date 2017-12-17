Islanders' Nick Leddy: Scoreless in last five games
Leddy has now gone five straight games without registering a point.
What's probably more concerning to the Islanders is that Leddy is also a minus-5 during this stretch. Leddy still anchors the Isles' top defensive pair and is their only defender that can capably skate the puck out of the defensive zone and lead a rush. He may be slumping at this point, but it shouldn't be long before he snaps out of it.
