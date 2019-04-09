Islanders' Nick Leddy: Scoreless in six straight
Leddy finished the regular season by going scoreless in his last six games.
How you view this season for Leddy likely depends on if you're an optimist or a pessimist. The optimist will point out that after finishing last season with a rating of minus-42, he improved that to even this year as he finished with a zero rating. The pessimist will point out that he finished this season with four goals and 26 points. The goal total was his lowest since the 2011-12 season, assists and points since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. Leddy has bought into the defensive system of coach Barry Trotz and played from his own zone on out. Leddy will need to be on top of his defensive game in order for the Islanders to oust the Penguins in the first-round of the playoffs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...