Islanders' Nick Leddy: Scoreless in six straight

Leddy finished the regular season by going scoreless in his last six games.

How you view this season for Leddy likely depends on if you're an optimist or a pessimist. The optimist will point out that after finishing last season with a rating of minus-42, he improved that to even this year as he finished with a zero rating. The pessimist will point out that he finished this season with four goals and 26 points. The goal total was his lowest since the 2011-12 season, assists and points since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. Leddy has bought into the defensive system of coach Barry Trotz and played from his own zone on out. Leddy will need to be on top of his defensive game in order for the Islanders to oust the Penguins in the first-round of the playoffs.