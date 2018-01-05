Islanders' Nick Leddy: Sets up two goals
Leddy produced a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-4 road loss to the Flyers.
Leddy possess terrific on-ice awareness, which explains how he has six goals and 22 helpers this season. However, the minus-14 rating next to his name is a bit of a drag for the fleeting number of owners participating in leagues that count that metric.
