Islanders' Nick Leddy: Sidelined with lower-body injury
Leddy (lower body) will not be in the lineup Saturday in Buffalo.
The team offered no specifics on the severity of the injury, so it remains unclear how many games Leddy could miss as a result of this injury. We know he won't play Saturday. The defenseman will have two days off to recover between games, as New York's next game comes Tuesday against the Senators.
