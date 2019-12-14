Play

Islanders' Nick Leddy: Sitting out Saturday

Leddy (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game against the Sabres, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Leddy took warmups, but it was determined he'll have to miss a third straight game. The 28-year-old blueliner will aim to get back into the lineup Tuesday against the Predators, and Noah Dobson will stay in for the time being.

