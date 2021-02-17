Leddy produced an assist Tuesday in a 3-0 win over the Sabres.

Even though Leddy is just 29 years old, this is his 11th season in the NHL, and the American continues to demonstrate utility as a well-rounded blueliner. Leddy has produced one goal and seven helpers through 17 contests, including four points on the man advantage. A second-pairing role weakens his projected ownership rates, which is all the better when it comes to deploying Leddy in DFS tournament contests.