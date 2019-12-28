Islanders' Nick Leddy: Snags helper
Leddy notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Leddy had the secondary assist on a Ross Johnston goal in the first period. Through 28 games this year, Leddy has 15 points, 38 shots, 36 blocked shots and 29 hits. With four points over his last three games, the 28-year-old may interest DFS owners for Sunday's contest against the Wild.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.