Islanders' Nick Leddy: Snags helper

Leddy notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Leddy had the secondary assist on a Ross Johnston goal in the first period. Through 28 games this year, Leddy has 15 points, 38 shots, 36 blocked shots and 29 hits. With four points over his last three games, the 28-year-old may interest DFS owners for Sunday's contest against the Wild.