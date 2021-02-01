Leddy scored a power-play goal on four shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Leddy got the Islanders on the board in the opening minute of the second period, sending a long shot through traffic that tied things up at 1-1. It was the first goal of the season for Leddy, who entered the night with four assists in eight games, half of which came on opening night. The 29-year-old has seen his point production decline in each of the last four seasons, from a career-high 46 in 2016-17 to just 21 last year.