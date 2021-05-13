Leddy finished the 2020-21 season with two goals, 29 assists, and a minus-3 rating in 56 games for the Islanders.

Leddy may have only scored two goals, but he only scored seven times the prior two seasons. His 29 assists were the most he has posted since the 2017-18 season, and although his minus rating is nothing to be proud of, he hasn't had a plus rating since his first season on Long Island, 2014-15. Leddy is signed for next season, but the Islanders may try to unload his contract to create salary-cap room. If not, then Leddy will once about be a top-four defender for the team in 2021-22.