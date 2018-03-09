Islanders' Nick Leddy: Still having defensive issues

Leddy has the second worst plus/minus rating in the NHL at minus-33.

Only Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Coyotes is worse at minus-35. Leddy is an excellent skater who excels at carrying the puck out of his zone but his issues on defense have likely hurt more than helped the team this season. He hasn't scored since Feb. 9 versus Detroit (12 games), but does have five assists during that span.