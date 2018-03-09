Islanders' Nick Leddy: Still having defensive issues
Leddy has the second worst plus/minus rating in the NHL at minus-33.
Only Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Coyotes is worse at minus-35. Leddy is an excellent skater who excels at carrying the puck out of his zone but his issues on defense have likely hurt more than helped the team this season. He hasn't scored since Feb. 9 versus Detroit (12 games), but does have five assists during that span.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...