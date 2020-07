Leddy (undisclosed) was absent from practice for a second straight day Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Due to the NHL's new policy on injury updates, the Islanders are unable to shed any light on why Leddy has yet to practice, but at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be available for the team's qualifying round matchup with the Panthers, which is still over two weeks away. The 29-year-old blueliner notched three goals and 21 points in 60 games during the regular season.