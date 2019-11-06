Islanders' Nick Leddy: Still on shelf
Leddy (lower body) will miss Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Leddy was on a roll prior to getting hurt, as he recorded six points in his previous five games. The blueliner was limited to a mere 26 points last year, but could get back over the 40-point mark in 2019-20 if he can get healthy. With Leddy sidelined, Noah Dobson figures to continue deputizing in his stead.
