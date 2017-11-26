Islanders' Nick Leddy: Streak at four games and six points

Leddy stretched his point streak to four games and six points with two assists in Saturday's win over Ottawa.

Leddy has 13 points, including five goals, in his last 10 games and 20 in 23 games this season. Leddy's value is the highest it has ever been and while his pace will probably slow, he'll still be an excellent fantasy contributor going forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop