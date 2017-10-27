Islanders' Nick Leddy: Stuffs stat sheet in eight-shot effort

Leddy produced a goal, an assist and eight shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.

Leddy scored his first goal of the season late in the second period and added a garbage-time helper to bring his team within three goals midway through the third. His stat line would have been even gaudier had Leddy been able to convert his team-high 5:43 of power-play time into success on the scoresheet. New York's power play as a whole was awful in this one, going 0-for-5 with two shorthanded goals allowed.