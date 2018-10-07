Islanders' Nick Leddy: Switching partners

Leddy has once again been paired with Johnny Boychuk, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Leddy and Boychuk were paired together more often than not under former head coach Doug Weight, but current head coach Barry Trotz had separated the duo for the first two games this season. In practice Sunday Leddy and Boychuk were back together and that isn't expected to change Monday afternoon when the Islanders take on the Sharks.