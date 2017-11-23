Islanders' Nick Leddy: Tallies two helpers
Leddy notched two goals and three shots on net in a 3-2 overtime win versus the Flyers on Wednesday.
This is the fourth time in five outings that Leddy has notched two points. He has 18 points through 21 games, and he's also been a more prolific shooter than usual so far. Leddy has registered 53 shots on goal.
More News
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Another multi-point effort Sunday•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Offensive tear continues•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Collects pair of helpers•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Enjoys three-point night•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Factors into pair of scoring plays•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Stuffs stat sheet in eight-shot effort•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...