Islanders' Nick Leddy: Tallies two helpers

Leddy notched two goals and three shots on net in a 3-2 overtime win versus the Flyers on Wednesday.

This is the fourth time in five outings that Leddy has notched two points. He has 18 points through 21 games, and he's also been a more prolific shooter than usual so far. Leddy has registered 53 shots on goal.

