Islanders' Nick Leddy: Three helpers in OT win
Leddy picked up three assists and added three hits, two shots, two PIM, a blocked shot and an impressive plus-5 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.
The points were his first in four games since he returned to the lineup from a minor lower-body injury, but the blueliner is clearly 100 percent now. Leddy has two goals and nine points in 15 games on the year, supplementing that production with 20 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 16 hits and a plus-8 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.