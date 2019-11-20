Islanders' Nick Leddy: Three helpers in OT win

Leddy picked up three assists and added three hits, two shots, two PIM, a blocked shot and an impressive plus-5 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

The points were his first in four games since he returned to the lineup from a minor lower-body injury, but the blueliner is clearly 100 percent now. Leddy has two goals and nine points in 15 games on the year, supplementing that production with 20 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 16 hits and a plus-8 rating.