Islanders' Nick Leddy: Three-point effort against Ducks
Leddy scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.
The blueliner missed three games earlier in the month with a lower-body injury, and after going scoreless in two contests following his return, Leddy finally made an impact. He has three goals and 14 points through 26 games on the year.
