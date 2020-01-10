Islanders' Nick Leddy: Top pair defender

Leddy has been moved to the top defensive pair for the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders had been using Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock as their top pair but an Achilles injury will sideline Pelch until at least May. This injury has forced coach Barry Trotz to mix and match defensive pairs and as of Thursday, he has settled on Leddy and Pulock. Leddy is known as a great skater who is good with the puck while Pulock has one of the harder shots in the NHL. This duo may also be used as the top power-play pair. On the season Leddy has three goals, 14 assists, and is a plus-4 in 34 games.