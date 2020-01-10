Islanders' Nick Leddy: Top pair defender
Leddy has been moved to the top defensive pair for the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders had been using Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock as their top pair but an Achilles injury will sideline Pelch until at least May. This injury has forced coach Barry Trotz to mix and match defensive pairs and as of Thursday, he has settled on Leddy and Pulock. Leddy is known as a great skater who is good with the puck while Pulock has one of the harder shots in the NHL. This duo may also be used as the top power-play pair. On the season Leddy has three goals, 14 assists, and is a plus-4 in 34 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.