Leddy dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Leddy paced the Islanders with 21:13 of ice time and had a hand in each of the team's first two goals. The mobile blueliner is set to see significant duty on the power play, and that role inflated Leddy's playing time in this one, as the Islanders were handed eight power-play opportunities and converted on two.