Islanders' Nick Leddy: Two points in last 12 games

Leddy has struggled to find his offensive game so far this season as he only has one goal and six assists in 30 games for the Islanders.

Those numbers are a far cry from the 10 goals and 32 assists that Leddy posted last season. It seems under new head coach Barry Trotz, Leddy has been paying more attention to his defense as his rating of minus-7, while still far from good, is much better than the -42 he finished with last year. Some have speculated that Leddy could be a name you hear mentioned at the trade deadline, but with three years left on his contract with a cap hit of $5.5 million each season, it would seem unlikely that the Islanders would find a worthwhile trade partner.