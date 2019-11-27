Play

Islanders' Nick Leddy: Unlikely to play

Leddy (lower body) is doubtful to play versus the Kings on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Leddy was unable to practice Tuesday due to the injury and also didn't participate in the morning skate Wednesday. Coach Barry Trotz stated that Leddy would be a game-time decision and he may very well be that, but the smart money is on Leddy returning Saturday versus Columbus.

