Islanders' Nick Leddy: Unlikely to play
Leddy (lower body) is doubtful to play versus the Kings on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Leddy was unable to practice Tuesday due to the injury and also didn't participate in the morning skate Wednesday. Coach Barry Trotz stated that Leddy would be a game-time decision and he may very well be that, but the smart money is on Leddy returning Saturday versus Columbus.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.