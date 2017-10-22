Islanders' Nick Leddy: Well-rounded stat line in win

Leddy provided an even-strength assist, plus-1 rating and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 home win over the Sharks.

The Isles are counting on Leddy quite a bit, as he's banking a cool $5.5 million per season on a contract that runs through 2021-22. He has just two assists counting as his only points through eight games, but then again, he's a defenseman who does much more than factor into scoring plays -- Leddy's also averaging more than one block and hit per contest.