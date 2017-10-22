Islanders' Nick Leddy: Well-rounded stat line in win
Leddy provided an even-strength assist, plus-1 rating and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 home win over the Sharks.
The Isles are counting on Leddy quite a bit, as he's banking a cool $5.5 million per season on a contract that runs through 2021-22. He has just two assists counting as his only points through eight games, but then again, he's a defenseman who does much more than factor into scoring plays -- Leddy's also averaging more than one block and hit per contest.
More News
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Picks up assist in victory•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Career continues upward arc•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Picks up 41st point to set new career high•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Lights lamp in Saturday's loss•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Bags two points Thursday•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Posts three-point night versus Avalanche•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...