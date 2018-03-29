Islanders' Nick Leddy: Will play Friday
Leddy (undisclosed) will be active for Friday's home tilt against the Maple Leafs, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders are completely out of the playoff hunt, but Leddy should still be able to help out fantasy owners for the balance of the regular season. He's up to 10 goals and 31 helpers for his third straight campaign of notching at least 40 points.
