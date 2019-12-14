Islanders' Nick Leddy: Will take warmups

Leddy's (lower body) status for Saturday's matinee matchup with the Sabres will be determined after pregame warmups, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Leddy's missed the Islanders' last two games due to a lower-body injury, but he's clearly closing in on a return to action. If he's able to go, the 28-year-old blueliner will likely bounce Noah Dobson from the lineup.