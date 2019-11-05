Islanders' Nick Leddy: Won't play Tuesday

Leddy (lower body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.

The veteran blueliner will miss a second straight game, but his day-to-day tag suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Thursday against the Penguins. Rookie Noah Dobson will continue to fill a bottom-pairing role until Leddy's cleared to return.

