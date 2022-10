Soshnikov is likely to make his debut for the Islanders on Thursday versus the Panthers, Gabriela Carroll of NewYorkIslanders.com reports.

Soshnikov has made the team out of training camp, but how long he remains on the team will likely depend upon his production. Soshnikov last played in the NHL during the 2018-19 season with the Blues. He has eight goals and eight assists in 87 career NHL games.