Soshnikov was a healthy scratch for the seventh straight game Saturday.

There was a chance that Soshnikov would play versus the Red Wings on Saturday as Cal Clutterbuck was questionable to play with an undisclosed injury. However, Clutterbuck proved during the pregame skate that he was ready to play. Soshnikov and Ross Johnston are the extra forwards for the Isles. They both would need an injury to get into the lineup. Who would play likely depends on whether coach Lane Lambert wants Johnston's physical presence or Soshnikov's skill in the lineup.