Soshnikov has only played two games without registering a point this season.

Soshnikov is the 13th or 14th forward for the Islanders, depending upon the situation. Ross Johnston is also a spare forward. The Islanders seem only to play Johnston when they feel his physicality is needed, which would mean that Soshnikov would be the forward called upon when needed in all other situations. That being said, Soshnikov would likely need an injury to one of the skilled players ahead of him to see any significant playing time.