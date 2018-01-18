Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Back on ice
Kulemin (shoulder) was one of five injured Islanders to skate Wednesday, Newsday reports.
When Kulemin underwent shoulder surgery on Nov. 7 it was thought that his regular season was over. A return to the ice doesn't mean he is close to being able to play, but it could mean that a return before the end of the regular season could be in line for Kulemin. The Isles have missed him more than some would think as he was one of their best penalty killers, an area that has been a major detriment to the team this season.
