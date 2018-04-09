Kulemin (shoulder) told reporters he would have been ready for the playoffs if the Islanders had qualified, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Kulemin's shoulder injury caused him to miss 67 straight games dating back to Nov. 7. In his limited action (13 games), the winger recorded one goal, two helpers and seven shots. A free agent this offseason, the 31-year-old should be capable of reaching the 20-point mark in 2018-19 if he can stay healthy.