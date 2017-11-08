Kulemin (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 7 on Wednesday.

The Isles wasted little time sending the Russian to IR, considering his ailment surfaced in Tuesday evening's contest against the Oilers. Given how the Isles only have two games scheduled for the duration of Kulemin's projected absence, we wouldn't let this news ruin your day, especially since he's a low-end winger at a relatively deep position.