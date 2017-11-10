Islanders coach Doug Weight said Kulemin's upper-body injury will keep him out indefinitely, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

It's good a thing that the Islanders are otherwise stacked with offensive producers on the left wing -- they have Anders Lee, Andrew Ladd and Brock Nelson hanging in the top nine -- because the bench boss sounds downright discouraged by Kulemin's prognosis. It's worth moving Kulemin to the fantasy IR slot if you haven't done so already.