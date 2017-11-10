Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Out indefinitely
Islanders coach Doug Weight said Kulemin's upper-body injury will keep him out indefinitely, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
It's good a thing that the Islanders are otherwise stacked with offensive producers on the left wing -- they have Anders Lee, Andrew Ladd and Brock Nelson hanging in the top nine -- because the bench boss sounds downright discouraged by Kulemin's prognosis. It's worth moving Kulemin to the fantasy IR slot if you haven't done so already.
More News
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Moves to IR•
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Rare two-point outing•
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Struggling this season•
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Suiting up Saturday•
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...