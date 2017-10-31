Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Rare two-point outing
Kulemin recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 home victory over the Golden Knights.
Ladies and gentlemen, we finally have a Kulemin sighting. The Russian tripled his point total with this performance, but unfortunately he still only has one goal and a pair of assists on the season. His bottom-six role isn't conducive to generating much offense, and we feel that his strong effort Monday will prove to be more of an aberration than the start of a new trend.
