Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Still bothered by injury
According to coach Doug Weight, Kulemin (shoulder) will be sidelined a minimum of three additional weeks, Arthur Staple of the Athletic New York reports.
Initial reports coming out of Long Island had Kulemin nearing a return, but it appears those were either premature or the winger suffered a setback. Given his new timeline, the Russian wil have about 10 games to get ready for postseason action and figures to be out long enough to make him irrelevant in season-long fantasy formats.
More News
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Could return sooner than expected•
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Back on ice•
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Facing six-month absence•
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Out indefinitely•
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Moves to IR•
-
Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...