According to coach Doug Weight, Kulemin (shoulder) will be sidelined a minimum of three additional weeks, Arthur Staple of the Athletic New York reports.

Initial reports coming out of Long Island had Kulemin nearing a return, but it appears those were either premature or the winger suffered a setback. Given his new timeline, the Russian wil have about 10 games to get ready for postseason action and figures to be out long enough to make him irrelevant in season-long fantasy formats.