Kulemin is off to a slow start this season with no goals and a single assist in six games.

Kulemin has proven to be an extremely poor signing by general manager Garth Snow as he only has 36 goals in 241 games over four seasons with the Islanders. He has been relegated to a checking role on the fourth line but it's fair to wonder if the Isles will eventually sit him on the bench in what is likely his final season with the team.