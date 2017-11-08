Kulemin won't return to Tuesday's game against the Oilers due to an upper-body injury, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Kulemin took a nasty hit from Eric Gryba in the second period Tuesday, and Gryba was sent to the sin bin for boarding. As he went up the tunnel, it appeared Kulemin was favoring his left arm, but no specific information has been released. The 31-year-old winger will have until Friday to recover for a matchup with Dallas, but if he's unable to get healthy, Alan Quine (upper body) will likely be ready to step back into the lineup.