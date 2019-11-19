Islanders' Noah Dobson: Back to press box
Dobson has been a healthy scratch for the last three games for the Islanders.
Dobson is the Islanders' top defensive prospect but has spent quite a bit of time on the bench this season as he has only played in six games. Dobson did play in three straight games earlier this month but that was due to an injury to Nick Leddy. He may yet need another injury to another defender in order to get more consistent playing time. Dobson may be the future of the defense for the Islanders, but that future does not seem to be now.
