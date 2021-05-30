Dobson recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 1.

Dobson's shot attempt was tipped in by Anthony Beauvillier at 11:48 of the first period. Through seven playoff games, Dobson has three helpers, two of which have come with the man advantage. He's likely to see only sheltered minutes at even strength, but head coach Barry Trotz has also deployed him with the top power-play unit. That should give the 21-year-old blueliner more chances to get involved on offense.