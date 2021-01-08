Dobson has been seeing time on the top power-play unit for the Islanders during training camp, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

That Dobson was going to see a greater role this season was never in doubt, not with the trade of Devon Toews and Johnny Boychuk headed to LTIR. Dobson practiced on that top power-play unit with Ryan Pulock as coach Barry Trotz prefers to have a right-handed shot opposite Pulock. He has the skills to stay there but how well he plays at even strength will be the true indicator of his ice time. In the 34 games that Dobson played last season, he averaged 13:17 minutes of ice time. Whether he averages 15 minutes or 18 minutes this season will depend upon how well he plays in his own zone.